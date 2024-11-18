Container trade booms in Savannah; October volumes soar 10%

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Ports Authority handled 494,261 twenty-foot equivalent container units in October, an increase of more than 45,000 TEUs, up 10 percent, making it the third busiest October on record for GPA after 2021 and 2022, when more than half a million TEUs crossed the docks at the Port of Savannah.

“Despite the cargo increases this year, many customers continue to divert to the U.S. West Coast while the contract negotiations are ongoing,” said Griff Lynch, Georgia Ports president and CEO.

According to a GPA press release, GPA terminal velocity is exceptional with containers connecting from vessel to rail in one day. The on terminal Mason Mega Rail facility provides rail service to customers via both Norfolk Southern and CSX.

“I want to thank our Georgia Ports employees, the local ILA, Gateway Terminals, the Pilots and all our port partners in Brunswick and Savannah for the great work they’re doing to keep our ports competitive and easy to use by our customers,” said Kent Fountain, Georgia Ports Chairman.

Record October trade through the Appalachian Regional Port helped boost GPA’s performance with an October high of 3666 rail lifts at the Northwest Georgia inland port up 4.4 percent.

For the first four months of fiscal year 2025 (July 1, 2024-Oct. 31, 2024), GPA has moved 1.9 million TEUs, up 211,320 or 12.3 percent.

In autos and high/heavy machinery, Colonel’s Island handled 68,569 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo in October and 300,647 RoRo units fiscal year-to-date, up 10.6 percent.

According to the release, Georgia Ports received an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean Ports Port grant in October to implement electrification infrastructure to support ships at berth to plug-in to shore power and turn off auxiliary-powered diesel engines. The $46 million grant also covers replacement of diesel terminal tractors with electric terminal tractors and electric charging infrastructure. “These initiatives are designed to create positive impacts to the community and ensure we’re a good neighbor,” added Lynch.