Stacie Simmons drives off into the sunset as Landstar’s 50th truck winner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Landstar System Inc. recently gave away its 50th truck to a deserving independent Landstar business capacity owner (BCO), the company’s term for independent owner-operators who lease to Landstar.

BCO Stacie Simmons won a bright blue 2025 Kenworth T-680 at the 2024 Landstar BCO Appreciation Days event in Durant, Okla. in September.

“Landstar truck giveaways are an important way to illustrate our gratitude to all of the Landstar BCOs who support the Landstar network by operating safely and delivering for our customers every time they get behind the wheel,” said Frank Lonegro, Landstar president and CEO. “We are delighted to celebrate this life-changing event with Stacie and look forward to helping her achieve continued success as a Landstar BCO.”

Simmons who hails from Myrtle Beach, S.C., was one of five finalists randomly selected from the contest’s pool of nearly 9,000 eligible BCOs. The truck giveaway is traditionally the highlight of Landstar’s BCO Appreciation Days, a two-day event held annually to thank the owner-operators for their commitment to safety and customer service excellence.

After winning the giveaway, Simmons stood in front of the new truck explaining why the award was indeed about to be a life-changing event for her and Markus, her husband and team driver.

“We have a 2016 Volvo and she’s in the shop right now, so getting this is pretty spectacular,” Simmons said.

Eligible Landstar owner-operators automatically earned entries to this truck giveaway throughout the year by safely delivering loads during the giveaway period. They were eligible to earn more entries for the giveaway by attending safety meetings and participating in Landstar’s nationwide Safety Thursday Conference Call held each month throughout the year. After the entry period closed, all entries were pooled and a computerized random number generator selected the finalists. Finalists are required to be present at the giveaway.

According to a company press release, Landstar purchases and gives away a brand-new truck twice a year to eligible BCOs. The very first truck giveaway was in 1994. This marks the 50th truck giveaway in the company’s history and is the second giveaway this year. Landstar Two Million Mile Safe Driver and Roadstar honoree John Fuller won the Landstar BCO All-Star Truck Giveaway in July. In both giveaways, Landstar pays for the truck’s tag, tax and title.