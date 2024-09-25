PrePass launches GPS toll verification to maximize fleet cost savings

PHOENIX, Ariz. – PrePass has introduced an innovative GPS toll verification service designed to save fleets considerable time and money by matching GPS locations to toll charges, thereby proactively identifying potential billing inaccuracies.

Our customers often face challenges in understanding and validating charges from the various tolling agencies their fleets use,” said Chris Murray, president of PrePass. “The ability to automatically verify toll charges using GPS technology and PrePass’ proprietary matching engine, not only provides them with confidence in their overall tolling expenses but also translates to significant cost savings, offering one less thing to worry about in their day.”

According to a company press release, by leveraging the PrePass app, GPS technology that many fleets already rely on, and a proprietary machine-learning engine, GPS toll verification automatically detects and highlights inaccurate toll charges. Available on Android, iOS, and integrated telematics platforms, the service ensures that fleets only pay for the tolls they incur, leading to substantial cost savings.

The GPS Toll Verification process will deliver insights that empower fleets to manage tolling expenses more effectively or to initiate tolling disputes, which PrePass can process on behalf of its customers, according to the release. The INFORM Tolling Analytics Dashboard provides PrePass customers enhanced visibility into their toll charges and the status of disputes. With GPS location data generated from the PrePass app or a telematics service provider, fleet managers can confidently validate their toll charges, ensuring they are not overpaying and reducing the administrative costs and complexity of managing them.

For more information about GPS Toll Verification and other PrePass services, visit PrePass.com.