18-wheeler inferno: Semi truck catches fire following crash on I-80 near Salt Lake City International airport

By Dana Guthrie -
A driver catches a semi that ignited after running off of the road due to the driver suffering a medical emergency. (Photo courtesy Fox 13)

SALT LAKE CITY — An empty semi truck burst into flames on a major northern Utah highway Tuesday after it ran off the road.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi driver is in stable condition following the accident on eastbound Interstate 80 which occurred just before 2:30 p.m. near the Salt Lake City International Airport. Investigators believe a medical incident caused the crash.

All lanes of the highway but one were closed traffic for about an hour until an additional lane was reopened at 3:45 p.m.

 

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

