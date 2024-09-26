18-wheeler inferno: Semi truck catches fire following crash on I-80 near Salt Lake City International airport

SALT LAKE CITY — An empty semi truck burst into flames on a major northern Utah highway Tuesday after it ran off the road.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi driver is in stable condition following the accident on eastbound Interstate 80 which occurred just before 2:30 p.m. near the Salt Lake City International Airport. Investigators believe a medical incident caused the crash.
All lanes of the highway but one were closed traffic for about an hour until an additional lane was reopened at 3:45 p.m.