TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

DAT: Load and truck posts declined predictably during the holiday week

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   DAT: Load and truck posts declined predictably during the holiday week
Reading Time: 2 minutes
DAT: Load and truck posts declined predictably during the holiday week
DAT: Decrease in load and truck posts during holiday week.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — There were 1.93 million loads on the DAT One network during the week of June 29 to July 5.

The numbers are down 20% compared to the previous week, which is expected when comparing a holiday week to a full workweek.

The number of truck posts also decreased by 20% to 192,354. Tighter capacity and the urgency to move freight by June 30, the end of Q2, pushed national average van and reefer spot rates higher.

Broker-to-Carrier 7-Day Average Spot Rates

▲ Dry van: $2.07 per mile, up 5 cents week over week

▲ Refrigerated: $2.42 per mile, up 10 cents

▼ Flatbed: $2.47 per mile, down 1 cent

Dry van

▼ Van loads: 866,984, down 21% week over week

▼ Van equipment: 131,267, down 21%

▲ Linehaul rate: $1.70 net fuel, up 5 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 6.6, down from 6.7. 4-week average: 5.9, trending ▲

Reefer

“Reefer capacity tightened last week, especially in the South, pushing spot rates higher, said Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst.”

Key lanes:
  • Atlanta-Lakeland, Fla.: $3.26 per mile; 15% week-over-week increase in loads moved.
  • Dallas-Houston: $2.78 per mile; 11% increase in loads moved.
  • Houston-Dallas: $2.60 per mile; 20% increase in loads moved.
  • McAllen-Fort Worth: $2.64 per mile; 15% increase in loads moved

“At $2.46 per mile, California-outbound reefer loads paid carriers 5 cents more per mile last week, Croke said. “This represents a 27-cent decline year over year on a 23% decrease in produce shipments.

▼ Reefer loads: 532,371, down 10% week over week

▼ Reefer equipment: 48,288, down 15%

▲ Linehaul rate: $2.05 net fuel, up 10 cents

▲ Loads per truck: 13.9, up from 13.2. 4-week average: 11.2, trending ▲

Flatbed

▼ Flatbed loads: 535,527, down 28% week over week

▼ Flatbed equipment: 27,299, down 23%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.10 net fuel, down 2 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 23.5, down from 25.1. 4-week average flatbed LTR: 24.2, trending ▼

“A rule of thumb about fuel and operating costs: a 10-cent change in the national average diesel price is equivalent to a 1-cent-per-mile shift in the operating cost for a small fleet or owner-operator buying at the pump,” Croke said. “Diesel rose 1 cent to $3.739 per gallon last week, according to EIA. That’s up nearly 30 cents over the previous four weeks, representing a 3-cent increase in an average truckload carrier’s cost per mile in June.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE