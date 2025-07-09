DAT: Load and truck posts declined predictably during the holiday week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — There were 1.93 million loads on the DAT One network during the week of June 29 to July 5.

The numbers are down 20% compared to the previous week, which is expected when comparing a holiday week to a full workweek.

The number of truck posts also decreased by 20% to 192,354. Tighter capacity and the urgency to move freight by June 30, the end of Q2, pushed national average van and reefer spot rates higher.

Broker-to-Carrier 7-Day Average Spot Rates

▲ Dry van: $2.07 per mile, up 5 cents week over week

▲ Refrigerated: $2.42 per mile, up 10 cents

▼ Flatbed: $2.47 per mile, down 1 cent

Dry van

▼ Van loads: 866,984, down 21% week over week

▼ Van equipment: 131,267, down 21%

▲ Linehaul rate: $1.70 net fuel, up 5 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 6.6, down from 6.7. 4-week average: 5.9, trending ▲

Reefer

“Reefer capacity tightened last week, especially in the South, pushing spot rates higher, said Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst.”

Key lanes:

Atlanta-Lakeland, Fla.: $3.26 per mile; 15% week-over-week increase in loads moved.

Dallas-Houston: $2.78 per mile; 11% increase in loads moved.

Houston-Dallas: $2.60 per mile; 20% increase in loads moved.

McAllen-Fort Worth: $2.64 per mile; 15% increase in loads moved

“At $2.46 per mile, California-outbound reefer loads paid carriers 5 cents more per mile last week, Croke said. “This represents a 27-cent decline year over year on a 23% decrease in produce shipments.

▼ Reefer loads: 532,371, down 10% week over week

▼ Reefer equipment: 48,288, down 15%

▲ Linehaul rate: $2.05 net fuel, up 10 cents

▲ Loads per truck: 13.9, up from 13.2. 4-week average: 11.2, trending ▲

Flatbed

▼ Flatbed loads: 535,527, down 28% week over week

▼ Flatbed equipment: 27,299, down 23%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.10 net fuel, down 2 cents

▼ Loads per truck: 23.5, down from 25.1. 4-week average flatbed LTR: 24.2, trending ▼

“A rule of thumb about fuel and operating costs: a 10-cent change in the national average diesel price is equivalent to a 1-cent-per-mile shift in the operating cost for a small fleet or owner-operator buying at the pump,” Croke said. “Diesel rose 1 cent to $3.739 per gallon last week, according to EIA. That’s up nearly 30 cents over the previous four weeks, representing a 3-cent increase in an average truckload carrier’s cost per mile in June.”