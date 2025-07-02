DAT: More loads, fewer trucks fail to budge spot rates

BEAVERTON, Ore. — There were 2.3 million loads on the DAT One network during the week of June 22-28, the last full shipping week before the July 4 holiday.

“That’s 14% higher than the previous week, 2% less year over year, and nearly identical to Week 26 in 2023,” DAT said in a media release. “The number of truck posts decreased by 11% to 229,752, 45% lower than the same week in 2024.”

Broker-to-Carrier 7-Day Average Spot Rates

“The truckload freight market remains stagnant as shippers await clarity on tariffs,” said Dean Croke, DAT iQ industry analyst. “The 90-day pause on the “Liberation Day” tariffs, which President Trump imposed on April 2, is scheduled to end on July 9. Last week, he suggested he could extend or shorten the deadline as his goal of making “90 deals in 90 days” remains in doubt.”

▼ Dry van: $2.02 per mile, down 1 cent week over week

— Refrigerated: $2.32 per mile, unchanged

▼ Flatbed: $2.48 per mile, down 2 cents

“Trade talks with Canada, the country’s largest trading partner, added to the uncertainty,” Croke said. “Since April 2, the number of loads moved from DAT’s Toronto market to the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley regions has decreased by 27% year over year. While trade talks are expected to resume this week, retaliatory tariffs impacting agriculture, steel, and manufacturing are scheduled to take effect—sectors that heavily rely on cross-border trade.”

Dry van

▲ Van loads: 1.08 million, up 16% week over week

▼ Van equipment: 158,755, down 13%

▼ Linehaul rate: $1.65 net fuel, down 2 cents

▲ Loads per truck: 6.8, up from 5.1. 4-week average: 5.6, trending ▲

Reefer

“Is this peak reefer season,” Croke said. “While the number of reefer loads on DAT One increased by 35% last week, YTD truckloads of fruits and vegetables are down 3 to 4% nationally and down 22% in California. California typically accounts for 25% of weekly national truckload temperature-controlled freight volumes. This year, it’s just 19%.”

▲ Reefer loads: 565,831, up 35% week over week

▼ Reefer equipment: 42,193, down 9%

— Linehaul rate: $1.95 net fuel, unchanged

▲ Loads per truck: 13.4, up from 9.0. 4-week average: 10.1, trending ▲

Flatbed

▼ Flatbed loads: 739,822, down 1% week over week

▼ Flatbed equipment: 28.804, down 8%

▼ Linehaul rate: $2.12 net fuel, down 1 cent

▲ Loads per truck: 25.7, up from 24.0. 4-week average flatbed LTR: 24.7, trending ▼