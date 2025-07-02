Indiana farmers help rescue cattle during crash

According to a release from the Indiana State Police, local farmers came to rescue cattle that were trapped in a trailer after a property damage crash.

The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 2:40pm. That is when the Indiana State Police responded to a property damage crash in the curves on US20 near CR 900 West in Steuben County.

Authorities say the crash investigation shows a black 2015 Peterbilt tractor pulling a livestock trailer was headed west on US20 and was driving too fast going into the curves near Lane 102 West Otter Lake Rd.

ISP said in its media release that the tractor-trailer rolled onto its side as it attempted to make the curve.

The driver was not injured, but the crash shut down US20 in that area for several hours as local farmers arrived to help save the trapped cattle.

Police say some cattle was lost in the crash, but 55 survived and were rescued by local farmers.

“The farmers were able to work with Troopers to get the cattle out of the trailer,” the release stated. “They loaded them up and took them to their farms where they will care for them until the transportation company can arrive and take them to the feeder lot where they were origionaly headed.”