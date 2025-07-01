ATA applauds senate on passing the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is commending the U.S. Senate for voting to pass the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act.’

The legislation will support the trucking industry by providing long-term tax certainty and more flexible resources for workforce development, ensuring that our nation’s supply chains can keep America’s economy moving, according to the ATA.

“The American Trucking Associations is grateful to Senate Republicans for their hard work to craft a package that will guarantee tax certainty for our nation’s trucking companies,” said Henry Hanscom, ATA senior vice president of legislative affairs. “Trucking is the backbone of our economy, employing over 8.5 million Americans in companies that range in size from one-truck operators and small family businesses to enterprise carriers. Enacting pro-business, pro-growth tax policies will ensure that all of those companies are able to better plan for the future, invest in their workforce and equipment, and move freight safely and efficiently. As the industry that moves 72% of America’s freight by tonnage, and that is the sole source of freight services for more than 80% of American communities, ATA looks forward to President Trump signing this measure into law as soon as possible.”

ATA’s entire federation of state associations sent a letter to congressional leaders urging them to implement these pro-growth tax policies quickly. Additionally, last week, America’s Road Team Captain Dee Sova attended an event at the White House to convey ATA’s endorsement of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Although the legislation previously passed the House, it must now be reconsidered by the chamber following amendments that were made by the Senate, according to the ATA.