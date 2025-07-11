Echo Global Logistics named best 3PL by Inbound Logistics

CHICAGO, Ill. — Echo Global Logistics has been voted the #1 third-party logistics provider (3PL) by Inbound Logistics‘ 2025 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for the ninth year in a row.

“Continuing to top the Inbound Logistics Top 3PL list is a testament to the effectiveness of Echo’s advanced technology and committed team members,” said Doug Waggoner, CEO, Echo. “Innovations such as our transportation technology suite enable shippers to quickly and efficiently move products, and carriers to secure and transport essential freight. Earning such recognition comes from our investment in these solutions as well as in our dedicated experts.”

This win marks the 15th consecutive year Echo has been chosen by the magazine’s readers as a Top 10 3PL.

Simplifying Transportation

“Simplifying transportation is what Echo does best,” said Dave Menzel, president, COO, Echo. “Our advanced solutions, coupled with our devoted employees, continue to set the industry standard. Thank you to the shippers and carriers that dedicate their time and expertise to keeping the supply chain moving for supporting and honoring us with this recognition.”

Multi-Service Company

Echo offers a variety of leading transportation services, from multimodal freight brokerage and managed transportation to temperature-controlled, food-grade shipping warehousing and warehouse services.

“These solutions are supported by Echo Connect, which serves as the core of Echo’s innovative freight broker technology, supporting our shipper, carrier and managed transportation solutions,” Echo said. “Built on our advanced architecture, Echo’s online platforms EchoShip and EchoDrive, along with EchoAccelerator, our robust Transportation Management System, streamline processes for both shippers and carriers, bringing better service, visibility, and cost savings to the supply chain. Learn more about Echo’s transportation technology here.“

Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards

Inbound Logistics’ Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards recognize 3PLs which provide top-of-the-line services, demonstrated through the trust earned from their clients and carriers. Each year, thousands of Inbound Logistics readers participate in the awards process by voting for their favorite 3PL. For the past 15 years, Echo has managed to maintain or improve its rank, according to a media release.

“In today’s dynamic and complex supply chain landscape, businesses seek 3PL partners that can deliver exceptional results amidst unforeseen challenges and disruptions,” said Felecia Stratton, Inbound Logistics. “Echo has proven its ability to excel in this area again and again. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor this outstanding performance by recognizing Echo as the #1 3PL for the ninth-year year a row based on voting from our dedicated readers at Inbound Logistics.”