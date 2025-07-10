Lily Transportation receives award for work with homeless veterans

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lily Transportation is receiving the Excellence in Community Advocacy Award by the Veterans Administration’s (VA) Boston Healthcare System for its work with homeless veterans.
“Lily is committed to helping end and prevent homelessness among veterans,” said Mike Stanton, COO, Lily. “And we are grateful to The Salvation Army for connecting us with the VA’s mission and their continued support of our partnership with them.”
The award was presented the 9th Annual Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Awards Ceremony held recently at the VA’s Boston Brockton Healthcare Campus.
The award recognized the company’s support of the VA over the years with both financial donations and hands-on involvement, including its commitment to the Annual Turkey Drop that provides meals for veterans’ families on Thanksgiving Day.