Echo Global Logistics partners with Wabash to expand drop trailer business

CHICAGO, Ill. — Echo Global Logistics is partnering with Wabash to continue to build out its drop trailer solutions.

“Drop trailers are at the heart of creating efficiencies for shippers and carriers, and Wabash’s TaaS solution aligns with our mission to simplify transportation management,” said Jay Gustafson, executive vice president of brokerage operations at Echo. “This partnership combines Echo’s freight expertise with Wabash’s unmatched trailer solutions. Together, we’re providing a seamless, scalable solution that helps us meet our clients’ evolving needs while driving innovation and growth for our business.”

Trailers as a Service

Echo has selected Wabash’s Trailers as a Service (TaaS) to grow its drop trailer program by enhancing service offerings for shippers and carriers nationwide.

“The partnership enables Echo to leverage Wabash’s professional trailer solutions to address a growing demand for flexible freight options,” the companies said in a press release. “By integrating TaaS into its existing operations, Echo gains reliable trailer capacity, guaranteed uptime, and access to advanced trailer telematics. This comprehensive solution allows Echo to expand its customized services in drop trailer freight and deliver greater value to its clients.”

Wabash’s TaaS offers a scalable solution that bundles trailer capacity with maintenance, repair, and telematics, delivered through Wabash’s extensive national dealer and preferred partner network, according to the release. This all-in, managed-care model eliminates operational inefficiencies for carriers while allowing Echo to focus on delivering reliable, tech-enabled freight solutions.

“We’re proud to partner with Echo, one of the most tech-forward 3PLs in the industry, to support their growth in the drop trailer space,” said Mike Pettit, CGO at Wabash. “Echo’s decision to integrate TaaS into their operations highlights the strength of our platform and our ability to adapt to the unique needs of leading freight brokers. Together, we’re driving meaningful efficiencies and opening new opportunities for Echo and its shippers and carriers.”