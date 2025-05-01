Trucking industry cheers as House votes to overturn California’s EV mandates

WASHINGTON — The trucking industry is applauding steps to overturn California EV mandates.

“The American Trucking Associations (ATA) commends the House of Representatives for passing two key resolutions that will undo damaging emissions regulations set by California and prevent the Golden State from setting de facto national emissions policies in the future,” ATA said. “Earlier this month, ATA sent a letter urging Republican congressional leaders in the House and Senate to put these measures on the floor.”

Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) Regulations

H.J. Res. 87, which was introduced by Rep. John James (R-Michigan) and approved by a vote of 231-191, would revoke the waiver allowing California and other states to enforce its Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) regulation if also passed by the Senate and signed into law. ACT, which has been adopted by 11 states, requires medium- and heavy-duty truck manufacturers to sell increasing percentages of zero-emission vehicles from 2024-2035. H.J.Res. 89, introduced by Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-California) and approved by a vote of 225-196, would revoke the waiver allowing California and other states to enforce its Low NOx Omnibus rule. This rule, which has been adopted by 10 states, imposes stringent emissions standards on new truck sales. Both mandates are untethered from reality and would be extraordinarily costly to fully implement.

“This is not the United States of California,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “California should never be given the keys to set policies that impact our interstate supply chains. The trucking industry is grateful to our Congressional leaders who are removing Sacramento from the driver’s seat and restoring common sense to our nation’s environmental policies. We look forward to working with Congress and the Trump Administration to develop realistic, technology-neutral federal emissions standards that will benefit our environment, preserve and create jobs, and set our industry up for success.”

Emissions Today are not the Same

Trucks today produce 99% fewer nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions than those on the road decades ago, and new trucks cut carbon emissions by over 40 percent compared to a truck manufactured in 2010. As a result, 60 of today’s trucks emit what just one truck did in 1988, according to the ATA.

The release noted that this progress was made possible through a collaborative relationship between the Environmental Protection Agency and the trucking industry. In recent years, however, unrealistic emissions regulations and truck sales requirements set by a patchwork of states have risked massive supply chain disruptions and increased costs for consumers. As the primary mover of more than three quarters of the nation’s freight, trucking depends on uniform standards to facilitate interstate commerce and deliver for American businesses and families.

According to the ATA, the resolutions passed by the House will not only restore EPA’s role as the primary authority empowered to establish achievable, nationwide emissions standards, but they will also prevent California from issuing similar regulations in the future. The Senate will now consider the resolutions before sending them to the President’s desk for signature.

Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association (OOIDA)

“Setting national policy is the responsibility of Congress, not California,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “It’s no wonder small-business truckers have left the state in droves to find better opportunities elsewhere. For OOIDA members, vehicle reliability and affordability are critical. So far, there is no convincing evidence that electric commercial motor vehicles are a viable option for small-business truckers given the high costs and inadequate charging infrastructure. Additionally, CARB’s overreaching Omnibus NOx rules have already raised prices on new vehicles and increased maintenance costs for trucks currently on the road. OOIDA and our 150,000 members applaud the efforts of Representative John James and Representative Jay Obernolte to protect small-business truckers nationwide from California’s regulatory encroachments.”

Small Business in Transportation Coalition (SBTC)

“The SBTC applauds the Wednesday House vote to rescind the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2023 approval of California’s plans to require a rising number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks,” the SBTC said. “We agree with Representative John James, who said the rules would increase vehicle prices for consumers and automakers, and would ‘force costly transitions to electric trucks, driving up prices for goods and disproportionately burdening working families and truckers across the country.’ We look forward to today’s vote to bar California’s woke plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, which simply defies reality.”