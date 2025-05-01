Mack to offer a battery-electric version of new Pioneer model

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mack Trucks is announcing that it will soon offer a battery-electric version of the Mack Pioneer.

“Mack is proud that we not only introduced the Mack Pioneer, our most fuel-efficient and aerodynamic highway truck, but just three weeks later we are now also announcing that we will produce a Mack Pioneer battery-electric vehicle (BEV),” said Jonathan Randall, president. “Mack has never rested on its laurels. We are celebrating our 125th anniversary this year, so we have both the legacy of Mack behind us, as well as the historical proven innovation that Mack has contributed to the trucking industry. We are proud to be leaders in sustainable transportation solutions.”

Commitment to Sustainability

According to a Mack press release, the decision is in alignment with Mack’s commitment to offering customers sustainable solutions for all Class 8 trucking segments. The Pioneer will be the first delivery of a completely in-house electric platform utilizing Mack’s proprietary e-axle and Proterra batteries.

Mack made the announcement during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, April 28-May 1, at the Anaheim Convention Center. It also publicly debuted the diesel-powered Mack Pioneer.

Mack Pioneer Electric

The Mack Pioneer Electric will be available as a Day Cab or 44” Short Sleeper, and is intended for Regional Haul, Drayage, Hub-and-spoke operations. The zero-tailpipe emission version of the Mack Pioneer will be equipped with a new proprietary Mack e-axle, that incorporates the most recent electric propulsion technologies, and will be powered by the latest generation Proterra batteries. Proterra is part of the Volvo Group, with offices in California and South Carolina, and its products are designed, engineered, and assembled in the U.S.

“The Proterra H2-23 battery has been rigorously tested in-house to ensure the batteries can withstand the most demanding of environments, along with ensuring that the batteries charge quickly,” Mack said. “The compact battery pack is designed with advanced active and passive safety features to mitigate risks and ensure optimal on-road performance.”

According to the release, Proterra validates battery packs to stringent standards for safety, performance, and reliability, to meet the needs of the heavy-duty vehicle market. Proterra has experience through multiple generations of battery pack testing and real-world miles. This includes mechanical testing for shock, vibration, crush and structural aspects; environmental testing to the extreme conditions seen on commercial vehicles, thermal propagation and safety testing, and electrical performance and abuse. Proterra’s team also works with the Mack vehicle team to validate the battery pack’s reliability and performance in their extensive vehicle testing, including extreme conditions, durability, and reliability.

Multiple Versions Available

The Pioneer BEV will be based off the diesel-powered Mack Pioneer, the most fuel-efficient truck offered by Mack. Available as a Day Cab or in four sleeper versions, the aerodynamics of the Pioneer combined with engine and transmission upgrades can deliver up to an 11% improvement in fuel efficiency compared with the equivalent prior model from Mack, according to the release.

“One of the most notable aerodynamic innovations is the digital mirror system, which provides better vantage points for drivers by eliminating blind spots while improving fuel efficiency,” Mack said. “The digital mirror system alone can deliver approximately 1% in fuel savings for fleets.”

The Mack Pioneer features an aggressive windshield angle, a streamlined chassis design and an optional innovative digital mirror system that replaces traditional mirrors with cameras. The design team started with the driver’s position, building everything around the driver, including the windscreen and the door architecture, to ensure both optimal visibility and aerodynamics.

Most Connected Truck

“The Mack Pioneer will be the most connected Mack truck ever, featuring a substantial increase in remote diagnostics and over-the-air software update capabilities,” Mack said. “The new MyMack smartphone app will enable drivers to remotely check truck status and control lights and HVAC systems.”

The Pioneer’s interior was designed based on extensive feedback from dealers and drivers, including a non-branded driver clinic conducted at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. with 40 professional drivers who provided unbiased evaluations of the cab’s ergonomics and features.

“Mack designed this truck with driver comfort, safety, connectivity and aerodynamics in mind,” said Fernando Couceiro, vice president of highway trucks. “We built this truck from the ground up, creating a solid structure, off of which the Pioneer BEV will be built.”