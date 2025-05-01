Kenworth introduces its next gen battery-electric T680E

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kenworth is unveiling its next generation T680E battery-electric truck, the latest addition to its comprehensive lineup of powertrain offerings.

“Our engineering team has worked diligently over the past several years to develop a PACCAR integrated battery-electric platform from the ground up,” said Kevin Haygood, assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “This strategic approach enables us to provide a truck and a powertrain for every job that effectively meet customer needs based on range, performance, reliability and ease of service.”

T680E Features

The new T680E features the latest advancements in battery-electric technology, an enhanced exterior design, and new in-cab technology,” according to a Kenworth press release. “The T680E was announced alongside the all-new Kenworth T880E, the industry’s first vocational Class 8 battery-electric truck. The zero-emission T680E is now available for order from Kenworth dealers in the U.S. and Canada, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin later in 2025.”

The latest T680E features a brand-new PACCAR-integrated ePowertrain system that delivers between 365-470 hp continuous power and up to 605 hp peak with 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque. According to Joe Adams, Kenworth’s chief engineer, the central drive eMotor and updated vehicle architecture allows for increased battery capacity, charging speeds, wheelbase flexibility, and drivability that delivers on the promise of The Driver’s Truck.

Three Battery-String Configurations

According to the release, the T680E offers three battery-string configurations, allowing for customizable range, horsepower ratings, and vehicle weight to fit customer requirements. The largest battery configuration features a 500 kWh battery pack that delivers 200+ miles of range and is offered up to 82,000 lb. gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR). The T680E uses a CCS1 DC fast charger, and with an industry-leading 350 kWh peak charge rate, the T680E can charge up to 90% in approximately two hours.

The next generation T680E is designed for short and regional-haul, LTL, and drayage operations. It is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration.

“This move to a fully integrated and ground-up PACCAR design means we were able to design for enhanced serviceability, providing easier access to the Master Service Disconnects for improved safety and increased uptime and allowing the use of the DAVIE service tool for troubleshooting and diagnostics,” Adams said.

Signature Kenworth Badge

The T680E features a complete exterior redesign, incorporating aerodynamic refinements. Standard LED headlights with blue accents complement the blue Kenworth badge – a signature of all Kenworth zero-emission vehicles.

Inside the cab, an upgraded digital interface provides drivers with BEV-specific insights into range, regenerative braking, and performance. Additionally, Kenworth’s new DriverConnect display integrates a 15-inch digital touchscreen to enhance operation of the battery-electric truck. The T680E is also offered with Kenworth ADAS packages for customers interested in DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion and Lane Keeping Assist, according to the release.

“Kenworth is committed to delivering solutions for every customer need and the Next Generation BEV platform is the latest addition to an industry leading lineup of powertrain offerings,” Haygood said.. “From clean diesel engines, such as the MX-11 and MX-13, to MX-13 CARB low NOx-compliant clean diesel, and the industry’s first X15N natural gas engine, Kenworth matches fleets with the powertrain solutions needed to meet their operational needs.”