Kenworth T880E: The industry’s first vocational Class 8 battery-electric truck

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kenworth is announcing the launch of the Kenworth T880E, the industry’s first Class 8 vocational battery-electric truck for the North American truck market.

“The Kenworth T880E marks a groundbreaking milestone in Kenworth’s history as we bring to market the first Class 8 battery-electric solution built for vocational applications,” said Kevin Haygood, assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “The T880E is engineered to meet the evolving needs of operators and vocational fleets while still providing the durability, reliability and customization our customers expect.”

ACT Expo Debut

The T880E is the latest addition to Kenworth’s comprehensive lineup of powertrain offerings, extending advancements in battery-electric and driver-focused technologies into vocational applications. The Kenworth zero-emission T880E was introduced at ACT Expo with the Next Generation battery-electric T680E and is now available for order from Kenworth dealers in the U.S. and Canada, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin later this year.

T880E – PACCAR Powered

The T880E is driven by the ground-up PACCAR-developed ePowertrain platform, according to a Kenworth press release.

“The fully integrated powertrain system delivers between 365-470 hp continuous power and up to 605 hp peak with 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque, providing the excellent drivability expected from a Kenworth,” the company said.

The T880E offers four battery-string options, allowing a customizable range from 100 to 250+ miles, with wheelbase and vehicle configurations to fit a variety of customer needs. The largest battery configuration features 625 kWh of energy storage that delivers 250+ miles of range and is offered in up to 82,000 lb. gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR). The T880E uses a CCS1 DC charge port featuring an industry-leading 350 kW peak charge rate and can charge up to 90% in approximately two hours.

Additional Features

According to Joe Adams, Kenworth’s chief engineer, the central drive eMotor allows for wheelbase flexibility, lift axle installations, and makes for a vocational-friendly BEV integration. Additionally, the T880E will feature factory-installed options for high and low-voltage ePTO ports, which can be utilized to power equipment, a mechanical ePTO, or body configurations in conjunction with aftermarket body upfitters.

The T880E leverages the features of its combustion counterpart that have made Kenworth the vocational market leader as it is offered in both set-back front axle and set-forward front axle configurations with the same multi-piece hood construction as the T880. Inside the cab, the latest in driver-focused technology includes the Kenworth SmartWheel and a new 15” DriverConnect digital touchscreen. Dash and vocational features like RAM Mounts and factory-installed PTO switches are available. The T880E is also offered with Kenworth ADAS packages for customers interested in DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion and Lane Keeping Assist.

“As the industry adapts to evolving regulations, our customers want access to a broad selection of products and technologies, and Kenworth’s comprehensive lineup of high-performance diesel, natural gas, and zero-emission vehicles allow us to provide solutions for every customer need, now and well into the future,” Haygood said.