Dime and dime again: Rig overturns spilling $800K in 10-cent coins

By Bruce Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Alvord (Texas) Fire Department confirmed on Tuesday that a truckload of dimes spilled onto U.S. Highway 287 in Wise County. (Courtesy KDFW)

ALVORD, Texas — Crews worked for hours in Texas after a very unusual spill.

Multiple news outlets carried the story, including KDFW television.

The Alvord (Texas) Fire Department confirmed on Tuesday, April 29, that a truckload of dimes spilled from an overturned 18-wheeler onto U.S. Highway 287 in Wise County. The incident occured near Alvord High School around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver veered off the roadway, overcorrected and then rolled onto its side.

Roughly $800,000 — that’s about 8 million dimes — were scattered on the roadway.

The highway was shut down until about 7 p.m. while crews recovered all the loose change.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not yet clear why the 18-wheeler was carrying millions of loose dimes or where the load was headed.

NBC News posted the following video on YouTube:

 

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

