Dime and dime again: Rig overturns spilling $800K in 10-cent coins

ALVORD, Texas — Crews worked for hours in Texas after a very unusual spill.
Multiple news outlets carried the story, including KDFW television.
The Alvord (Texas) Fire Department confirmed on Tuesday, April 29, that a truckload of dimes spilled from an overturned 18-wheeler onto U.S. Highway 287 in Wise County. The incident occured near Alvord High School around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver veered off the roadway, overcorrected and then rolled onto its side.
Roughly $800,000 — that’s about 8 million dimes — were scattered on the roadway.
The highway was shut down until about 7 p.m. while crews recovered all the loose change.
The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s not yet clear why the 18-wheeler was carrying millions of loose dimes or where the load was headed.
NBC News posted the following video on YouTube:
