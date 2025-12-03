Weather-related accidents shut down Interstate 55 in Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. Interstate 55 in Blytheville was shut down in both directions following two separate crashes on Tuesday morning.

The closure was between Exit 63 and Exit 67, as reported by KAIT-TV in Jonesboro.

Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the first crash affecting northbound traffic at mile marker 64.3 with injuries involving a commercial motor vehicle at 4:49 a.m.

ArDOT reported the second crash involving two vehicles affecting southbound traffic at mile marker 66.8 at 6:36 a.m.

Blytheville Police Department said in a social media post “the safety of our officers and others are the roadway is our top priority.”