Arriba, Colorado rest area to get needed improvements including expanded parking

By Dana Guthrie -
Improvements ahead: Arriba rest area set for upgrades.

ARRIBA, Colo.  — The Colorado Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the Arriba Rest Area on Feb. 10 to perform some needed improvements.

In addition to including upgrading the failing plumbing system the department will also be adding efficient fixtures and completely remodeling the interior.

Variable message signs will be in place to tell drivers about the closures and where the next best place to stop will be, according to a CDOT press release.

The closure will be in place for 120 days, opening in June, weather permitting.

The rest area will have dog relief areas, toilets, hand washing as well as spots for commercial and passenger vehicles when it re-opens.

The next closest rest area is in Burlington with spaces in Stratton and Limon also nearby.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

