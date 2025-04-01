TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

Wreaths Across America recognizes 17 carriers

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   Wreaths Across America recognizes 17 carriers
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wreaths Across America recognizes 17 carriers
Wreaths Across America celebrates 17 carriers for 10+ years of service as Honor Fleet members. (Photo courtesy Wreaths Across America)

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and LOUISVILLE, Ky.  Wreaths Across America (WAA) is celebrating 17 transportation partners reaching ten or more years of service as an “Honor Fleet” member.

“Many of our partners donating their time each year are veterans themselves, including the professional drivers hauling the loads,” said Courtney George, director of transportation and industry relations for WAA. “Professional drivers and carriers that join WAA’s Honor Fleet have the desire to do something meaningful to honor veterans and their loved ones and many say that Wreaths Across America provides a way for them to do that.”

Honor Fleet

WAA’s Honor Fleet is responsible for transporting and delivering millions of veterans’ wreaths across the United States. In 2024, 739 loads of veterans’ wreaths were hauled by 397 trucking companies to over 4,900 participating locations, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Trucking partners are the backbone of the nonprofit’s annual wreath laying event, which is why today, the following partners are being honored for their tireless efforts, generosity, and commitment to honoring veterans and their families.

Honorees

This year’s honorees include:

  • Abilene Motor Express
  • Jetco Delivery
  • Hirschbach Motor Lines
  • Boyd Grain Inc.
  • Big G Express
  • Knight Transportation
  • Classic Carriers
  • Leonard’s Express
  • Hoekstra Transportation, LLC
  • Convoy Systems LLC
  • Paul MH Sagehorn LLC
  • Hampton Roads Moving & Storage
  • Total Transportation of Mississippi
  • Heartland Express
  • Waste Masters Solutions
  • J.B. Hunt
  • Matrix Expedited Service
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE