Wreaths Across America recognizes 17 carriers

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wreaths Across America (WAA) is celebrating 17 transportation partners reaching ten or more years of service as an “Honor Fleet” member.

“Many of our partners donating their time each year are veterans themselves, including the professional drivers hauling the loads,” said Courtney George, director of transportation and industry relations for WAA. “Professional drivers and carriers that join WAA’s Honor Fleet have the desire to do something meaningful to honor veterans and their loved ones and many say that Wreaths Across America provides a way for them to do that.”

Honor Fleet

WAA’s Honor Fleet is responsible for transporting and delivering millions of veterans’ wreaths across the United States. In 2024, 739 loads of veterans’ wreaths were hauled by 397 trucking companies to over 4,900 participating locations, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Trucking partners are the backbone of the nonprofit’s annual wreath laying event, which is why today, the following partners are being honored for their tireless efforts, generosity, and commitment to honoring veterans and their families.

Honorees

This year’s honorees include:

Abilene Motor Express

Jetco Delivery

Hirschbach Motor Lines

Boyd Grain Inc.

Big G Express

Knight Transportation

Classic Carriers

Leonard’s Express

Hoekstra Transportation, LLC

Convoy Systems LLC

Paul MH Sagehorn LLC

Hampton Roads Moving & Storage

Total Transportation of Mississippi

Heartland Express

Waste Masters Solutions

J.B. Hunt

Matrix Expedited Service