Tenstreet acquires DriverReach

TULSA, Okla. — Tenstreet is announcing its acquisition of DriverReach.

“We’ve always believed that creating value for carriers and drivers is our main job – and that a key component of how we can do that is with scale,” said Tim Crawford, Tenstreet CEO. “The combination of Tenstreet and DriverReach will give us the ability to create more value for all stakeholders.”

Enriching Driver/Carrier Network

By combining driver and carrier audiences from both companies, Tenstreet will further scale its network to better serve the dynamics of the industry, according to a company press release.

Tenstreet will leverage several advances in DriverReach’s software to enhance its platform’s usability and ease-of-adoption for carriers. Acknowledging the recruiting and retention challenges that are unique to carriers and private fleets in today’s marketplace, both companies will join forces to simplify, accelerate and scale the capabilities of Tenstreet’s marketplace solution.

“This marks a significant milestone for all of us at DriverReach,” said Brent Dorfman, CEO. “Our aim has been to significantly impact the productivity and success of our users. Through this acquisition, this will only get better.”

The move follows Tenstreet’s recent acquisition of TextLocate.