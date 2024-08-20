AMX expands to offer flatbed specialized division

ASHFORD, Ala. — AMX Trucking Inc. is expanding its fleet expansion with a new flatbed specialized division. According to an Aug. 20 press release, this new division will complement the company’s existing fleet services, which include dry van, refrigerator, drayage, tanker and intermodal.

AMX has locations in Ashford, Alabama; Savannah, Georgia; and Jackson, Georgia. According to AMX, adding the flatbed division enhances the company’s competitive edge by offering a broader range of professional driving opportunities, including southeast regional, super-regional and over-the-road positions catering to diverse lifestyles.

Company CEO Scott White, who started founded AMX with just two trucks, reflects on the company’s growth since its beginning.

“When I started in 1988, I could not have imagined that the legacy I dreamed about would still be expanding 36 years later with my two sons, Taylor and Collins,” White said. “Passing on my industry knowledge and passion for AMX has been a great achievement. Seeing their [Taylor and Collins] dedication gives me confidence that AMX will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

Today, Scott White co-owns the company with his sons, Collins White and Taylor White.

Collins White, who serves as president and COO, expressed enthusiasm about the new flatbed operation.

“We are excited to launch this new division, which will enhance our ability to meet diverse customer needs with increased flexibility and efficiency,” he said. “This expansion reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier logistics solutions and positions AMX for ongoing growth and success.”

Taylor White, the company’s chief product officer, says the new division will help AMX better serve its customers, as well as add jobs to the community.

“This new division allows us to better serve our customers and continue providing quality jobs in our community. “We are thrilled to expand our capabilities and support the growing needs of our valued customers,” he said.

“AMX is built on a foundation of hard work and dependability. With the introduction of our flatbed services, we will continue to uphold the excellent service that defines our reputation,” said Jeff Hopkins, vice president of specialized operations.