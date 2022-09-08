HTL Freight acquires ATTS Logistics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — HTL Freight has acquired ATTS Logistics, a Lake-Zurich-based 3PL. This transaction follows HTL’s acquisition of drayage and transload specialist Matchmaker Logistics in November 2021.

This acquisition expands HTL Freight offerings into less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments, a $40-billion-plus market annually, a news release stated.

“This acquisition increases our capabilities, our service offerings, and gives us a presence in the robust Chicago freight market,” said HTL Freight CEO Onu Okebie. “Strategically, this positions HTL as a true one-stop shop and allows us the opportunity to fulfill our customers’ LTL needs.”

The acquisition expands HTL Freight’s footprint across North America, allowing the company to offer additional freight solutions to shippers, while its network of carriers will benefit from increased asset utilization due to the expanded types of loads accepted.

“This move to be a part of the growing and dynamic team at HTL Freight creates the opportunity to do more for our customers and our employees,” said ATTS owners Greg and Sharon Hatz in a joint statement. “We are excited to see what the future holds under the HTL Freight umbrella.”

HTL Freight CFO Brian Boland praised the Hatzes.

“We are impressed by the business that Greg and Sharon have built, and the high quality of client relationships the ATTS team have nurtured,” he said. “We plan to introduce workflow efficiencies and reporting through our state-of-the-art technology platform, which will strengthen those relationships even more,”