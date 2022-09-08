Public can view steel truss being placed atop Cumberland River Bridge piers

PADUCAH, Ky. — Construction of the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in western Kentucky will take a big step forward this month as crews plan to float a 700-foot steel truss up the river and install it, officials said.

The truss is expected to float from Paducah to the construction site at Smithland where it will be placed on atop the main piers on Sept. 12, 13 and 14, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The dates are subject to change depending on weather and river conditions.

Security during the procedure will be tight, but a public viewing area will be available at the north end of the bridge construction site so people can watch the slow process of raising the truss and putting it into place, District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said.

There will be lane restrictions on the existing Cumberland River Bridge while the truss is being installed.

The $63.6 million project is expected to be completed next year.