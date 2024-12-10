Indiana State Police looking into Interstate shooting

TIPPECANOE COUNTY Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in Interstate 65 that appears to be between two cars traveling southbound.

On Monday evening, just before 6:00 p.m., ISP said troopers based out of Lafayette responded to the Love’s Travel Stop on State Road 25 near Interstate 65 after receiving reports of a vehicle that had allegedly been shot at.

After a preliminary investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police Lafayette District Criminal Investigation Division say that two vehicles were traveling southbound on I-65, just north of the 178-mile marker exit to State Road 43. Based on the current investigation, troopers believe that someone inside a dark-colored Kia passenger car fired at least one shot toward a Nissan Altima. At this time, it is also believed that one occupant of the Nissan returned fire. It is unclear whether the Kia was struck.

The driver of the Nissan continued to the Love’s Travel Stop, where they discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in their vehicle. Investigators believe the Kia exited I-65 at the 178-mile marker onto State Road 43 and did not stop.

There are no known injuries at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Upon completion, the case will be forwarded to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office for review and consideration of potential charges, if any.

Anyone with information about this incident or relevant dash camera footage is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post at 765-567-2125 and ask to speak with Trooper Wiley.