Georgia DOT awards 23 contracts for future projects

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded 23 projects across the state in October 2024, encompassing bridge rehabilitation, resurfacing, construction, safety improvements, and new bridge construction.

According to a press release issued earlier this week, the work will be spread to numerous locations all over Georgia.

The largest single investment, valued at approximately $21 million is allocated to a bridge construction project, which consist of the construction of a bridge and approaches along 1.003 miles on US 41/SR 11/SR 49 over the Norfolk Southern Railway. This contract, along with three additional projects, represents 40% of the total funds awarded this month.

GDOT’s release also stated that approximately $33.1 million was allocated to 11 resurfacingprojects. The largest of these involves 9.537 miles of milling and plant mix resurfacing on SR 20, from south of SR 124 to southwest of Covington Street in Gwinnett and Walton counties, valued at approximately $7.5 million. The second-largest resurfacing project, at $4.4 million, will cover 4.628 miles of milling, resurfacing, and shoulder rehabilitation on US 1/SR from north of South Prong Creek to north of Brentway Drive in Richmond County. Combined, these resurfacing contracts account for 43% of the total awarded funds.

Bridge rehabilitation projects secured approximately $6.6 million, or 9% of the total awards. This funding will address bridge rehabilitation at various locations in Douglas, Fulton, and Lamar counties.

A roundabout project in Chattahoochee County received 6% of the total allocation, totaling approximately $4.3 million. The project includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersections of SR 1 at US 27/ US 280/SR 520 and US 27/ SR 1/Wells Street.

The remaining 2% of the awarded funds, valued at $1.5 million, will fund four safetyimprovement projects. The largest safety project focuses on 0.378 miles of widening for turn lanes on SR 101 (Rockmart Road) at Old Draketown Trail (CR 352) in Carroll County. The remaining three projects will improve pavement and markings on various county roads in Cherokee, Pike, and Rockdale counties.

The October awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2024 to $802 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2025 began July 1, 2024.

Award Announcement list (includes rejected and or deferred projects). Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on September 20, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on October 4.

Supplemental Award Announcement (includes previously deferred projects that have now been let).

Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT.