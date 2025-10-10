Big rigs are the boss in Bristol: 2026 Shell Rotella SuperRigs heads to Tennessee

Mark your calendars and get ready to roll to Tennessee for the 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck beauty contest.

This year’s event will take over Bristol Motor Speedway from June 25–27, 2026, celebrating North America’s most impressive and hardworking big rigs.

“This iconic event is more than just a competition—it’s a tribute to the incredible spirit and dedication of truck drivers,” Shell Rotella said. “The three-day extravaganza will feature some of the finest and most eye-catching trucks from across the U.S. and Canada. Families, fans and trucking enthusiasts alike can look forward to enjoying an action-packed weekend filled with fun, entertainment, and admiration for these rolling masterpieces.”

Highlights of 2026 SuperRigs

Over $25,000 in cash and prizes to be awarded across more than 20 categories, including Best Chrome, Best Lights and the prestigious Best of Show.

The chance for 12 drivers to earn a coveted spot in the 2027 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Calendar, capturing the beauty and grit of these extraordinary vehicles.

A weekend full of family-friendly activities, interactive exhibits and community fun celebrating the trucking lifestyle.

Everyone is invited to join the festivities at the Bristol Motor Speedway, which is open to the public, and admission is free.

Keep an eye on The Trucker as more details about next year’s celebration will be posted on our website.