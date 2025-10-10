Trucker Media Group, Trucker Path announce NTDAS winner

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Trucker Path along with The Trucker Media Group and other sponsors, are announcing David Whaley as the winner of the 4th annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes (NTDAS).

“Supporting the nation’s truck drivers by recognizing their hard work and dedication is part of our mission at Trucker Path and for all NTDAS sponsors,” said Chris Oliver, CMO, Trucker Path. “The National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes is our way of thanking them for their continuing contributions with prizes that provide comfort and convenience on the road. We are pleased to present this program for the fourth year in a row.”

David Whaley

Whaley, who hails from Citra, Fla., drives for Prime Inc., located in Springfield, Mo. He received his CDL through Prime Inc. in December 2021 and has been a lease operator for them ever since.

“I’ve never come close to winning anything like this,” Whaley said. “I just can’t believe it. I’m so appreciative.”

Whaley was chosen from entries submitted by drivers across the country and will receive over $10,000 in prizes intended to make life on the road more comfortable and rewarding.

NTDAS Celebrates Generous Sponsors

“Trucker Path assembled an impressive roster of title sponsors for this year’s NTDAS,” the company said

Sponsors include:

Supporting sponsors include:

2025 NTDAS Prize Package

This year’s NTDAS prize package includes:

SHEETZ – $3,000 gift card and a $500 merchandise bundle.

DOUBLE COIN TIRES – $4,000 American Express gift card.

EXXON MOBIL – $500 gift card.

RED ROOF INN – 25 $100 vouchers for stays.

ROKFORM – $500 gift card.

TRUCKER PATH – 1 year of SiriusXM service ($275 VALUE).

WYNDHAM HOTELS (LA QUINTA) – 10 certificates worth 15,000 Wyndham rewards points each. ($1,950 value).