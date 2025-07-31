Get ready to roll with The Trucker Media Group for the 4th annual Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Trucker Path and The Trucker Media Group are announcing the fourth annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes (NTDAS).

U.S. truck drivers with a valid commercial driver’s license can enter the sweepstakes from August 4 to September 12, 2025.

“The hard work, dedication and contributions of all U.S. commercial truck drivers should not go unnoticed,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path. “With the National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes, sponsors show their appreciation with prizes that offer truck drivers comfort and convenience on the road. We are pleased to support this program as part of the key mission of Trucker Path.”

Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes Prizes

On Sept. 12, the NTDAS Grand Prize winner will be drawn. The winner will receive the following from this year’s prize sponsors:

SHEETZ – $3,000 gift card and a $500 merchandise bundle

DOUBLE COIN TIRES – $4,000 American Express Gift Card

EXXON MOBIL – $500 Gift Card

RED ROOF INN – 25 $100 Vouchers for Stays

ROKFORM – $500 Gift Card

TRUCKER PATH – 1 year of SiriusXM Service ($275 value)

WYNDHAM HOTELS (LA QUINTA) – 10 Certificates worth 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points each. ($1,950 value)

How to Enter

Active drivers can register for the NTDAS throughout the sweepstakes entry period here.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

The NTDAS is held annually leading up to National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Scheduled this year for September 14 – 20, NTDAW recognizes the contributions of the millions of professional truck drivers nationwide who safely and securely deliver essential goods and transport billions of tons of freight every year.

Sponsors of the annual sweepstakes will provide valuable prizes that cater specifically to the everyday wants and needs of truck drivers.

Title sponsors for this year’s NTDAS include:

Supporting sponsors include: