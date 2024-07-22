Trucker Path, with The Trucker and other sponsors, launches third annual truck driver appreciation sweepstakes

PHOENIX — Trucker Path has launched the third annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes (NTDAS).

“The National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes enables key sponsors to show their appreciation for the hard work, dedication and contributions of all U.S. commercial truck drivers,” said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path.

“Supporting drivers is the key mission of Trucker Path,” Oliver continued. “We are pleased to sponsor this program and help recognize the nation’s drivers who are an essential and invaluable part of the supply chain that U.S. citizens rely on every day.”

This year’s program will provide valuable prizes that cater specifically to the everyday wants and needs of truck drivers. Title sponsors for this year’s NTDAS include Trucker Path, The Trucker Media Group (TTMG), Sheetz, Double Coin Tires and Zoa Energy Drinks. Supporting sponsors include Motel 6 and ExxonMobil.

“The Trucker Media Group is excited to partner with Trucker Path and to be a part of the National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes for the third year in a row,” said Bobby Ralston, president of TTMG. “We appreciate the difficult work truckers do to keep our economy moving and feel they deserve all the recognition possible.”

Active truck drivers in the U.S. holding a valid commercial driver’s license across the 48 contiguous states are eligible to register for the NTDAS via an online portal. The sweepstakes, running from July 22 to August 31, 2024, allows participants to enter weekly prize drawings valued at over $2,100 each. The drawings are scheduled for July 28 and August 4, 11, 18, and 25.

Prizes for weekly winners include:

$500 Sheetz gift card

$500 AMEX gift card, compliments of Double Coin Tires

ZOA Energy Drinks RTIC Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Cooler

ZOA Energy Drinks-branded clothing

5 complimentary one-night vouchers, good at any US Motel 6

$100 ExxonMobil fuel card

12 months of SiriusXM, compliments of Trucker Path

Winners of the weekly prizes will also be eligible to win the Grand Prize, worth nearly $9,000, in a drawing to be held Sept. 1, 2024. The Grand Prize includes:

$2,500 in Sheetz gift cards

$2,500 AMEX gift card, compliments of Double Coin Tires

25 complimentary one-night vouchers, good at any US Motel 6

$500 ExxonMobil fuel card

Apple iPad, compliments of ZOA Energy Drinks

Beats by Dre Bluetooth Headphones, compliments of ZOA Energy Drinks

ZOA Energy Drinks RTIC Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Cooler

ZOA Energy Drinks-branded clothing

12 months of SiriusXM, compliments of Trucker Path

Weekly winners will be revealed on social media, and the Grand Prize winner will be disclosed both on social media and during an online video event in National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Slated for September 15-21 this year, NTDAW honors the vital role of the millions of professional truck drivers across the nation who reliably and safely deliver crucial goods and carry billions of tons of cargo annually.

Truck drivers with valid CDLs can enter the 2024 NTDAS here.