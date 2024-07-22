TCA welcomes Olympic Transport as first Mexican carrier member

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has welcomed Olympic Transport, as its first carrier member from Mexico.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olympic Transport to the TCA family,” said Jim Ward, President of TCA. “Their inclusion not only marks a significant milestone in our association’s history but also strengthens our position as a dynamic North American trade association.”

According to a TCA press release, the significant expansion underscores TCA’s role as a truly North American trade association that actively serves members across Mexico, the USA and Canada.

“Joining the TCA is a proud moment for all of us at Olympic Transport,” said Fernando Paez, Olympic Transport CEO. “This partnership signifies our commitment to enhancing the efficiency and safety of North America’s freight transportation network. We look forward to contributing to and benefiting from TCA’s extensive resources and advocacy efforts, further enabling our growth and operational excellence across borders.”

Founded in 1990 by Paez, Olympic Transport has become a pivotal player in cross-border logistics. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, with strategic terminals in Nuevo Laredo, Monclova, Queretaro, Laredo, and San Antonio, Texas, the company excels in providing seamless and regulatory-compliant services across North America, according to the TCA.

The company’s journey began with Fernando’s first truck purchase in San Antonio, Texas, from a Freightliner dealership, which set the foundation for what has become a highly regarded operation known for its efficient, straightforward cross-border transport solutions.

“With Olympic Transport, we enhance our advocacy and representation of carriers across all of North America, ensuring a more connected and efficient cross-border trucking landscape,” Ward said.