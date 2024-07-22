TheTrucker.com
Dart Transit names David Oren as CEO; Mike DelBovo as president 

By Dana Guthrie
From left, incoming Dart Transit President Mike DelBovo, new Dart Transit CEO David Oren and Company Chairman of the Board Don Oren. (Photo courtesy DART Transit)

EAGAN, Minn. — Dart Transit, one of the longest-serving companies in trucking with 90 years of history, has announced the appointment of David Oren as the CEO of the company.  

Mike DelBovo will be joining David Oren on the Dart Transit Executive Leadership Team as the company’s president. Don Oren will remain as Chairman and Consultant. 

“I am extremely grateful to my son, David, and the team he is putting together that will continue to move Dart Transit into the future,” said Don Oren, the company’s Chairman of the Board. “David, Mike and their team are developing a strong plan for our company that will continue to carry the Dart Transit name and legacy forward, and they have my full support.” 

An industry veteran who began his trucking career in 1979, Oren launched and has successfully led Dart Express for six years. Operated as an independent business entity and separate from Dart Transit, Dart Express has made its mark within the trucking industry by specializing in providing shippers with fast relay service within defined traffic lanes.  

With nearly 40 years of transportation experience, including a significant amount of time within senior leadership positions, DelBovo will be serving as the President of Dart Transit effective August 5.  

According to a company press release, DelBovo is familiar with the long history of the company as well as the tradition of excellence and innovation by the Oren family over the years.  

“I am both incredibly humbled and truly honored to have the opportunity to serve as the CEO of Dart Transit,” said David. “I will be working to do my best to continue the legacy that our family and everyone involved with Dart has built over the company’s long history. For me, this is more than leading a company into the future. It’s a passion and a labor of love that I am undertaking with the highest degree of focus to make informed and thoughtful decisions as we study today’s market and how we view the market moving forward.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

