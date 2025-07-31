TheTrucker.com
Amelia Gianella wins ASE Chairman’s Scholarship

By Dana Guthrie -
Amelia Gianella's dreams take flight with ASE Chairman's Scholarship.

LEESBURG, Va. — Amelia Gianella from Portland, Ore. is the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship winner for the 2025-2026 school year.

Gianella is a diesel/heavy duty repair student at Portland Community College.

“Of all the students who applied for the ASE Chairman’s scholarship, Amelia really distinguished herself with her academic accomplishments and extracurricular achievements,” said Jason Rainey, chairman of the ASE board of directors. “We want to congratulate Amelia on this prestigious recognition and thank all the great students who applied for the scholarship. We also want to thank the University of the Aftermarket Foundation for all their help in facilitating this scholarship.”

ASE Chairman’s Scholarship

The scholarship recognizes the strong technical skills and foundational knowledge required to support the industry as an entry-level technician. The ASE Chairman is a voluntary leadership position, and the scholarship recognizes and honors the dedication of the ASE Chairman to the advancement of all service professionals.

“The ASE board of directors is proud to recognize the recipients of this scholarship as they begin their journey as an automotive service and repair technician,” ASE said.

In June, ASE announced a new scholarship program in partnership with Fleetio focusing on helping to stem technician turnover rates.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

