New Fleetio ASE Scholarships help fleets tackle technician turnover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In celebration of National Automotive Service Professionals Day, Fleetio is announcing the recipients of its first Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Scholarship program.

“We are proud to partner with Fleetio to support deserving technicians in earning their industry credentials and building their expertise,” said Dave Johnson, president, CEO at ASE. “Especially during a time where qualified technician shortages are impacting the fleet industry, we are grateful for Fleetio’s dedication to investing in technician development.”

Techs are Vital to Keep Fleets Moving

According to a Fleetio press release, technicians play an essential role in maintaining high standards for the service industry, ensuring the safety, reliability and performance of the vehicles millions of people rely on every day. These scholarships were created to empower deserving students and automotive technicians, validating their skills and expertise against industry-defined standards.

“The fleet service industry is currently facing a 30–40% annual turnover rate,” Fleetio said. “This poses a significant challenge for retaining skilled technicians, largely attributed to insufficient onboarding processes and a lack of structured, ongoing mentorship. To help close the growing talent gap, the ASE Scholarship Program directly invests in technician development, equipping them with the tools, resources and support needed to overcome broader industry hurdles. By enhancing earning potential and creating clear pathways for growth, the program helps technicians build lasting, rewarding careers in the automotive field.”

2025 Fleetio ASE Scholarship Grand Prize Winner

This years winner is Michael Hairston of Life Ride.

“I am most honored to be a recipient of this scholarship and extend my sincere gratitude to Fleetio for their generous support of my continued education and professional development,” Hairston said. “This financial assistance will be invaluable as I continue to advance my career as a maintenance technician at Life Ride.”

Hairston will receive a $3,000 scholarship to cover the registration and testing fees for three ASE professional-level Certification tests, plus funds for tool upgrades or other essential supplies. This comprehensive support promotes continued professional growth, underscoring the vital role skilled technicians play in driving the success and sustainability of the automotive industry, according to the release.

Additional Scholarship Recipients

The five ASE Scholarship runner-up winners will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to cover the registration and testing fees for three ASE professional-level Certification tests, plus funds for tool upgrades or other essential supplies.

The winners include:

Alex Palma, Quarry Management

Andrew Cureton, AAA Oregon/Idaho

Angel Gonzalez, General Pavement Management

Chase Statter, Student Nominee, redbox+ Dumpsters

Katherine Daniel, St. Johns County School District

For more details about the ASE scholarship, visit www.fleetio.com/lp/ase-scholarship.