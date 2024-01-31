Fleetio expands services to enhance fleet maintenance management

BIRMINGHAM — On Jan. 30, Fleetio, a fleet maintenance management software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, announced that it is offering four new, innovative features designed to better serve fleets of all sizes.

The four new features include tire management, warranty management, sensor data snapshots and enhanced service tasks, according to a news release.

“At Fleetio, we’re passionate about empowering fleets to reach their full potential,” said Jon Meachin, CEO of Fleetio. “These new features and offerings are a testament to our innovation and customer-centricity. We’re confident they’ll serve as valuable tools to help fleets thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”

According to the news release, Fleetio’s “understanding of the unique challenges faced by various types of fleets, Fleetio empowers them to operate with newfound confidence, efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Together these four new features enable fleets with better control and visibility over maintenance costs.”

The four new features are broken down into what each one does specifically:

Tire Management allows fleet managers to gain real-time insights into tire health and performance, tracking tread depth, air pressure, and usage data, proactively identifying potential issues and ensuring compliance with Department of Transportation regulations. This feature is ideal for fleet managers and vehicle operators in all sizes of trucking, freight, construction and contracting fleets.

Warranty Management maximizes warranty claims to avoid unnecessary expenses. This functionality tracks standard and extended warranties, automatically alerting mechanics about applicable policies and seamlessly integrates warranty credits into work orders. This feature caters to mid-market and enterprise fleets, specifically for fleet managers responsible for warranty management.

Sensor Data Snapshots leverage sensor data to proactively detect and address potential problems before they escalate. Managers and drivers create and enrich issues with sensor information, providing technicians with valuable context to diagnose and resolve problems efficiently. Upon initial launch, this feature supports Fleetio users who have integrations with Geotab or Samsara. This functionality benefits fleets of all sizes, particularly fleet managers and technicians.

Enhanced Service Tasks with Parts and Labor streamline work order creation and improve technician productivity. It allows users to link service tasks to specific parts and expected labor hours, eliminating manual data entry and providing valuable insights into labor efficiency. This feature benefits mid-market and enterprise fleets in the transportation and logistics, utilities, construction and service industries, particularly users creating work orders with parts and managers analyzing labor trends.

“There is nothing worse than getting calls about flat tires or tire failures that could have been prevented. The tire management and telematics integration features in Fleetio reduce headaches and tire failures by turning your tire program from reactive to proactive,” said Jesus Martinez Ramirez, fleet and warehousing supervisor at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. “I strongly recommend using Fleetio and its many features because they help keep our fleet safe, manage costs and reduce downtime.”

In order to incorporate these features and recognize the diverse needs of its growing customer base, Fleetio has restructured its packaging into three tiers:

Essential — Catered to fleets starting their journey, this package provides core functionalities for organizing vehicle inventory and managing inspections.

— Professional — Designed for fleets needing a collaborative approach to fleet management. This plan offers fleet managers robust reporting and analytics and comprehensive tracking of all in-house and outsourced maintenance activities.

— Premium — Ideal for fleets requiring a sophisticated and customizable platform that can integrate with their current systems, processes and telematics. This plan provides complete operational visibility, including parts management, with adaptable tracking for various data points.