Banyan Technology unveils load consolidation tool

CLEVELAND, Ohuo — Banyan Technology is releasing a new Load Consolidation tool.

“For years, consolidation has been treated as a tactical exercise,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “By leveraging AI and embedding consolidation directly into a client’s freight execution ecosystem, we are turning what was once a manual tactic into a continuous, data-driven strategy.”

Lower Costs, Faster Performance

According to a company press release, the tool will enable shippers and 3PLs to automatically convert compatible LTL shipments into optimized truckload moves, lowering transportation costs, reducing freight handling incidents and improving on-time performance.

Traditionally, identifying consolidation opportunities has required manual analysis and specialized expertise, causing many teams to miss potential savings. Banyan’s Load Consolidation continuously analyzes shipments as they enter the platform, surfaces consolidation scenarios in real time and compares cost and transit-time tradeoffs before freight is executed.

In addition to live execution, Shippers and 3PLs can upload recent shipment data to identify where consolidation opportunities were missed, what those moves would have cost and how much savings could have been captured, turning consolidation into a built-in planning and benchmarking tool rather than a last-minute exercise.

Cost Savings

Beyond cost savings, the tool also reduces freight handling and damage risk by keeping shipments on fewer trailers and limiting terminal transfers, a common source of delays and claims in LTL networks.

“The launch supports Banyan’s broader roadmap focused on automating freight decisions and helping logistics teams move faster, operate more efficiently and deliver more reliable service,” Banyan said. “While the current tool supports consolidation from LTL to Truckload, future enhancements include consolidation of Parcel shipments to LTL creating substantial time and cost-saving opportunities.”

For more information click here.