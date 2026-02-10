TheTrucker.com
Fiery collision involving 2 semi truck kills 2 people in Wyoming

By Bruce Guthrie -
Two people were pronounced dead as a result of a crash on Interstate 80 involving two semi trucks. (COURTESY WHP)

Two people were pronounced dead as a result of a crash on Interstate 80 involving two semi trucks.

According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, it is investigating a deadly crash between two semi trucks. On Sunday morning at 5:23 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash at mile marker 93 of I-80 eastbound. Troopers arrived to find a semi had struck the trailer of another semi truck and burst into flames.

The investigation revealed that a semi truck was illegally parked on the right side of the roadway. A second semi-truck traveling in the left eastbound lane, drifted to the right, crossing the outside lane and striking the trailer of the parked semi truck. The second truck exploded on impact, becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Two occupants were found in the burning truck and were declared dead on scene. The driver of the parked semi truck was not injured.

Both eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed during the response and investigation starting at 5:30 a.m.. The lanes were reopened at 10 a.m..

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

