TheTrucker.com
Business

Despite regional drops, diesel prices rise for fifth straight week

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Despite regional drops, diesel prices rise for fifth straight week
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Despite regional drops, diesel prices rise for fifth straight week
Diesel prices rise slightly.

Diesel prices are still going up — slightly.

According to its weekly report, the US Energy Information Administration (USEIA) the average national price for a gallon of diesel rose slightly from $3.681 to $3.688 per gallon.

The largest climber was the Rocky Mountain Region rose 12 cents from $3.419 to $3.539 which likely offset the regions that reported decreases.

The West Coast less California dropped slightly from $3.982 to $3.969 as well as the West Coast falling slightly $4.377 to $4.376. The East Coast Region dropped from $3.763 to $3.756 while the Lower Atlantic fell from $3.628 to $3.605 and the Gulf Coast Region fell slightly from $3.379 to $3.377.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE