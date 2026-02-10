Despite regional drops, diesel prices rise for fifth straight week

Diesel prices are still going up — slightly.

According to its weekly report, the US Energy Information Administration (USEIA) the average national price for a gallon of diesel rose slightly from $3.681 to $3.688 per gallon.

The largest climber was the Rocky Mountain Region rose 12 cents from $3.419 to $3.539 which likely offset the regions that reported decreases.

The West Coast less California dropped slightly from $3.982 to $3.969 as well as the West Coast falling slightly $4.377 to $4.376. The East Coast Region dropped from $3.763 to $3.756 while the Lower Atlantic fell from $3.628 to $3.605 and the Gulf Coast Region fell slightly from $3.379 to $3.377.