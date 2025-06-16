Konexial expands Caliber partnership to support 2025 food drive

Knoxville, Tenn. — Konexial is announcing its continued support of Caliber’s 2025 Annual Food Drive, a nationwide initiative aimed at delivering over 6 million meals to families in need.

“As Caliber’s most important charitable event of the year, this campaign represents a powerful opportunity to

restore hope in communities across the country, and Konexial is honored to deepen its role in that mission,” Konexial said in a press release.

Expansion to Feed More Families

Following a financial contribution in 2024, Konexial is expanding its involvement in 2025 through both financial and hands-on support at food drive locations across five cities:

Chattanooga, Tenn.

Kingsport, Tenn.

Knoxville, Tenn.

Philadelphia, Pa.

Wilmington, N.C.

Hunger Heroes

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support Caliber, not only as a charitable partner but also as a customer we proudly serve in the logistics and fleet space,” said Jerry Daddesi, CRO at Konexial. “We are proud to support such a high-impact initiative and look forward to helping increase participation, drive donations, and make an even bigger difference this year.”

Konexial team members will work side-by-side with Caliber’s regional Hunger Heroes to assist with logistics, promote awareness, and help collect food donations on the ground.

“Giving back is part of our DNA,” added Kristin Rakoczy, vice president of Marketing at Konexial. “As a trusted supply chain and logistics partner, we are uniquely positioned to mobilize our people and network to elevate Caliber’s mission and

bring critical resources to the communities that need them most.”

Join the Fight to End Hunger

Konexial is encouraging customers, partners, and community members to join the effort by contributing online through Caliber’s campaign portal.

Social media engagement and on-site participation will be amplified through coordinated LinkedIn posts, campaign updates, and follow-up communications celebrating the total meals raised.

Getting Involved

Donate online via the campaign portal.

Share the cause: Follow and engage with @Konexial and @Caliber on LinkedIn

Volunteer locally: Join Konexial team members at upcoming food drive events in participating cities.