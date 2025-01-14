Konexial introduces premium commercial navigation feature for My20 ELD App on iOS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Konexial has launched a new premium commercial navigation feature exclusively for the My20 ELD app on iOS devices.

“At Konexial, we are constantly striving to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity for our users,” said Ken Evans, CTO at Konexial. “This premium navigation feature takes the My20 ELD app to a new level by providing advanced functionality and user-friendly enhancements that cater specifically to commercial drivers and fleets.”

Key Features of the New Premium Navigation Service:

Optimized User Interface for Small Devices: The premium navigation feature boasts an improved interface optimized for smaller iOS devices, such as the iPhone SE, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience regardless of screen size.

Updated Posted Speed Limits: Drivers can now access more accurate and timely updates on posted speed limits, promoting safer and more compliant driving practices.

Enhanced Map Textures and Visuals: With improved map textures, including detailed 3D buildings, drivers can enjoy a richer, more immersive navigation experience.

Live Traffic Information: Stay informed with real-time traffic updates, helping drivers avoid delays and choose the most efficient routes.

Improved Route Recalculation: Seamless and instantaneous route recalculation ensures drivers stay on track even if they deviate from the planned route.

Enhanced Voice Guidance: More detailed and precise driving instructions provide clarity and confidence, especially on complex routes.

Refined ETA and Distance Indicators: Get more accurate trip estimates, enabling better planning and time management for drivers and fleet managers alike.

According to a company media release, the premium navigation feature was developed in response to the growing demand for smarter, more efficient navigation tools tailored to the transportation industry.

“The launch reinforces Konexial’s commitment to innovation and its mission to empower fleets with tools that improve operations and safety,” the release said.

The premium navigation service is available now for download and activation exclusively through the My20 ELD app on iOS devices. Konexial plans to expand the service to additional platforms in the near future.