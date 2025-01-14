Shell Rotella Fuel Card: Unlock the power of savings

HOUSTON, Texas — Shell Rotella has launched the Shell Rotella Fuel Card in conjunction with the Multi Service Fuel Card, offering savings and benefits designed to meet the needs of fleet and owner-operator drivers across the United States and Canada.

“This is a milestone for Shell Rotella as we introduce the new Shell Rotella Fuel Card, a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing more for fleets and owner-operators,” said Leigha Hughes, fleet sector marketing manager. “An important goal with this card is to empower fleets with tools and benefits that directly support and reward their hard work and dedication.”

According to a company media release, the card offers a comprehensive solution for significant fuel savings designed to enhance every aspect of fuel management for fleets. Cardholders will earn up to one MyMilesMatter mile per gallon purchased using the Shell Rotella Fuel Card.

Shell Rotella Fuel Card – Features and Benefits

Save at the Pump: Cardholders can enjoy an average savings of 45 cents per gallon off the credit price at participating locations. The savings are based on actual discounted gallons purchased by all Multi Service Fuel Card customers in 2024. Actual savings by customers will vary.

Nationwide Acceptance: The Shell Rotella Fuel Card is accepted at more than 8,900 locations across the United States and Canada.

Mobile Transparency: Leveraging the Multi Service Fuel Card mobile app alongside the Shell Rotella Fuel Card provides even more opportunity for savings and convenience. Drivers gain visibility to the most up-to-date diesel pricing across the network while trip planning while fleet managers can access transaction history and manage cards and users on the go.

Earn More: For every gallon purchased using the Shell Rotella Fuel Card, users earn up to one MyMilesMatter point, which can be redeemed for gift cards and Shell Rotella® branded merchandise.

Generous Credit Lines and Dedicated Account Management: To support business growth, the Shell Rotella Fuel Card offers multiple credit options and dedicated account management, ensuring that each customer receives personalized support and solutions tailored to their needs.

Premium Customer Service: Available 24/7, the customer service team is dedicated to providing the support needed quickly and efficiently, ensuring a smooth experience for cardholders.

Flexible and Insightful Billing Options: The card offers flexible billing statements, departmental billing to streamline accounting, and consolidated billing for a comprehensive overview of fuel expenses, all designed to support business operations.

Advanced Fraud Protection: The Shell Rotella Fuel Card provides added protection at the pump from skimmers with One-Time PIN functionality through the mobile application.

Enhanced Fuel Management Solutions: With features that enable the authorization of non-fuel items and set spend limitations, the Shell Rotella Fuel Card offers comprehensive fuel management solutions. Additionally, InstaMoney Checks provide a secure way for drivers to access cash for lumpers, repair shops, or tows.

“New customers can activate their Shell Rotella Fuel Card via an online account,” the release said. “The program offers easy account management through the Shell Rotella Fuel Card platform and comprehensive training via online videos, ensuring users can easily maximize their fuel card benefits.”