BOGO bonanza returns: Pilot extends Buy-One-Get-One offer through February

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Pilot is bringing more value to every in-store visit by expanding its special BOGO deals through February available with the myRewards Plus app.

“Drivers can once again take advantage of Buy One, Get One Free deals on their favorite drinks like Monster, Pepsi, Gatorade, BodyArmor, Celsius, Liquid Death and more, and hit the road with two in tow, through the myRewards Plus app,” the company said. “This offer will run now through the end of February.”

According to Pilot, the campaign aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to create exceptional experiences and serve as every driver’s trusty wingman fueling journeys with the upbeat feeling of the open road.

Terms and Conditions available at https://pilotflyingj.com/terms-and-conditions.