Man facing charges after stealing bobtail semi, leading cops on chase in Georgia

Police in Cobb County, Ga. are charging a man after he stole a bobtail semi truck in a neighboring county before leading them on a chase.

The incident happened on June 24 when 911 calls started pouring in about a bobtail semi truck driving recklessly and nearly crashing into other vehicles.

“The public was at serious risk, and officers from Precinct 5 weren’t about to let that slide,” Cobb County police said in a Facebook post showing dashcam footage of the chase.

An officer spotted the truck on Dallas Highway and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver decided to flee onto both northbound and southbound lanes of Barrett Parkway, trying to evade officers.

“Turns out the truck was stolen,” the post stated. “The driver now faces a long list of charges.”

The chase stopped when the driver crashed into a fence, nearly hitting a home, according to a report from WSB-TV.

Police charged the driver, identified as Anthony Walker, with aggravated assault against two officers, DUI, reckless driving and more. Police said he stole the semi-truck from Paulding County.

According to the warrant, Walker is accused of being under the influence of fentanyl.