ATA’s John Lynch receives Halladay Award

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is announcing John Lynch as the recipient of the J.R. “Bob” Halladay Award.

Lynch, who serves as ATA’s senior vice president of federation relations and industry affairs, was chosen by the ATA’s executive council.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized with the Bob Halladay Award,” Lynch said. “Bob was the consummate professional and gentleman who is truly the Godfather of the ATA Federation. Since the role of senior vice president of federation relations was established 73 years ago, just four individuals have held the position, with bob being the first of course. Having had the privilege of meeting Bob and even soliciting his advice on a few occasions prior to his passing, I experienced first-hand his everlasting dedication to the ATA Federation. For my name to be mentioned with Bob’s is a major highlight of my professional career and I’m extremely grateful of my colleagues considering me for such an award.”

John Lynch

Lynch oversees the ATA Federation, serving as the primary liaison between ATA and the state trucking associations. Additionally, he oversees ATA’s industry councils including serving as executive director of the national accounting and finance council, and staffs ATA’s small carrier committee. Lynch also serves as president of the Trucking Cares Foundation, the trucking industry’s 501c3 charitable arm.

Halladay Award

“It wasn’t even a discussion—it didn’t have to be. We all knew it needs to be Lynch, and all agreed it needs to be now,” said John D. Esparza, president and CEO of the Texas Trucking Association and outgoing chairman of TAEC. “We are very aware the Halladay Award is not required to be given on a schedule. Yet John’s actions and support have sung in concert with every attribute the recognition epitomizes in every year that has passed in his service to the industry. His dedication, support, and passion for the state associations are not lost on us.”

The award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to assist and support the work of the 50 state trucking associations that comprise the ATA Federation, the Halladay Award is only awarded when a TAEC region hosting the annual meeting deems an individual worthy of recognition.

TAEC established the J.R. “Bob” Halladay Award in 1990. The award is named after Bob Halladay, who held a long and distinguished career in the trucking industry beginning in 1952 with his appointment as managing director of the Kansas Motor Carriers Association. Halladay was instrumental in developing legislation in the 1950s and 60s that enabled the trucking industry to assume a vital role in post-war America. In 1965, Mr. Halladay started a career with ATA, where he would hold a variety of positions before retiring in 1990 as senior vice president of federation relations. Halladay passed away in 2012.