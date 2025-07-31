This new electric dolly transforms old semitrucks into clean hybrids

Big rigs are going electric without giving up diesel

Forget what you know about electric trucking. You don’t need to buy a shiny new semi to drive into a cleaner future. A California startup, Revoy, is rewriting the rules with an unexpected twist: a quick-attach electric dolly that instantly transforms ordinary diesel rigs into powerful hybrids.

This add-on doesn’t replace diesel; it teams up with it to cut fuel costs and emissions — all while trucking companies keep wheels turning with minimal disruption.

In a world where heavy-duty trucks have overtaken passenger cars as the #1 source of transportation pollution in the U.S., freight is now the prime target for meaningful climate action.

Yet, electrifying trucks has proved tricky until now.

How an electric dolly converts diesel trucks instantly

Imagine your standard diesel rig pulling onto the highway. Nothing looks unusual … until you notice something new sandwiched between the truck and trailer. Revoy’s innovation is a high-tech electric dolly with its own motor and a massive battery pack.

The dolly carries a 575-kilowatt-hour battery, putting it in the same class as fully electric semis. But here’s the clever part: It doesn’t just trail along. It pushes the truck forward using its own powered axle, giving the diesel engine a break and saving fuel. All of this happens without modifying the truck or trailer.

Revoy’s dolly connects to the truck’s fifth-wheel hitch using a smart kingpin. It also plugs into the existing air and electrical lines between the cab and trailer. No hardwiring. No overhaul. Revoy designed it for fast installation, just minutes, no tools required.

Electric truck conversion adds smart driving features

This isn’t just about range. Revoy’s dolly also turns any diesel rig into a smarter, safer machine. Using embedded sensors and cameras, the dolly monitors blind spots and feeds real-time data to the driver’s smartphone app.

The dolly enhances lane stability, helps correct steering in crosswinds and delivers regenerative braking that recharges the battery. It also enables automated reversing — especially useful for tight yards and docks.

The best part? Drivers don’t need to learn anything new. There’s no extra dashboard. The truck drives as it always has, just with extra power, extra control and extra safety.

EV battery swapping makes truck charging fast and easy

Charging has always been a weak point in electric freight. Even the fastest chargers take 30 minutes or more to top off a truck battery. Revoy dodges that altogether. Instead of plugging in, truckers pull into a Revoy swap station and exchange their depleted dolly for a freshly charged one.

The process takes about five minutes, which is faster than refueling a diesel tank. The first swap stations are already live in Texas and Arkansas, with more coming soon.

As the network grows, so does the vision of truly hybrid diesel-electric freight. And if the route doesn’t include a Revoy station? No problem. The truck simply runs on diesel alone and drops off the dolly at the last location passed.

Electric conversion for trucks without upfront costs

Worried about capital expense? Revoy’s business model removes that barrier entirely. Truckers and fleet operators don’t purchase the dolly; they lease it per mile. That means zero capital investment and no maintenance headaches.

The system is designed to pay for itself. Revoy estimates savings of over $5,000 per truck annually, mostly through reduced fuel consumption. In some cases, fleets have reported three to five times better fuel efficiency.

And weight isn’t an issue for most operators. While the dolly adds mass, most truckloads fill trailers by volume, not weight. Revoy says over 60% of loads qualify, making this a practical fit for the majority of long-haul routes.

Can this electric truck add-on work worldwide?

Revoy built its dolly system for U.S.-style single-trailer rigs, but the idea could scale globally. Countries like Australia, with its vast, sun-drenched highways, could easily support dolly-swap stations powered by solar energy. Imagine swapping a charged dolly in the Outback instead of waiting an hour for a charger.

Canada and other countries with twin-trailer B-Doubles would require a modified version, but the core concept remains powerful: Electrify trucks without replacing them. The technology is modular. The logistics are scalable. The potential is massive.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Electric trucks might be the future, but the industry needs real solutions today. Revoy’s electric dolly answers the call by boosting the trucks already on the road, no new rigs, no massive overhaul, just a smarter way to drive. Fast, flexible, and surprisingly simple, this plug-and-play hybrid upgrade tackles the largest obstacles in freight electrification and puts cleaner, more cost-effective trucking within reach for everyone. The road to emission-free freight just got a whole lot shorter.

