SEFL promotes Arthur Parker to manager position

By Dana Guthrie -
Arthur Parker named new service center manager for SEFL in Lexington, Ky. (Photo courtesy SEFL)

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is promoting Arthur Parker to service center manager in Lexington, Ky.

“Arthur has served Southeastern for nearly a decade, consistently fostering a positive culture, building meaningful relationships and delivering exceptional results while upholding our company values at the highest standard,” said Jason Hood, regional vice president of operations, SEFL. “He is known for his dedication and natural leadership ability, and I’m confident he will lead with integrity, passion and heart – driving even greater success for our Lexington service center.”

Arthur Parker

Parker began his career at the West Atlanta service center in Georgia as a part-time freight handler. Throughout his nine years with SEFL, he has held several key leadership positions, including:

  • Management trainee.
  • Outbound and inbound supervisor.
  • Inbound operations manager
  • Pickup and delivery operations manager

His most recent position was assistant service center manager in Baton Rouge, La.

Parker and his wife, Mallory, along with their two children, Brooks and Remy, are excited to relocate to Lexington and continue serving Southeastern in this new capacity.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

