TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ATA Truck Tonnage Index falls 0.9% in September

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ATA Truck Tonnage Index falls 0.9% in September
Reading Time: 2 minutes
ATA Truck Tonnage Index falls 0.9% in September
The ATA Truck Tonnage Index fell 0.9% in September after two consecutive months of gains.

WASHINGTON — Truck freight tonnage declined 0.9% after gaining 0.9% in August and 1.1% in July, according to the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index

Trucking activity in the United States decreased in September, pushing the level down to the lowest in three months.

“Tonnage levels remain choppy, but they are up 2.1% since hitting a low in January,” said Bob Costello, ATA chief economist. “Compared to the high three years earlier, however, truck tonnage is still off by 3.9%. In fact, September’s tonnage level was essentially the same as in September 2023, underscoring the tough freight market over the last few years.”

Tonnage Sept25 Dispatch
(Graph courtesy ATA)

In September, the ATA advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index equaled 114.2, down from 115.3 in August. The index, which is based on 2015 as 100, rose 0.8% from the same month last year after increasing 0.4% in August. Year-to-date, compared with the same period in 2024, tonnage was up 0.2%.

August’s SA increase was unchanged from that first reported in our September 23 press release.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which calculates raw changes in tonnage hauled, equaled 114.7 in September, 2.6% below August’s reading of 117.7.

Barometer of the U.S. Economy

Trucking serves as a barometer of the U.S. economy, representing 72.7% of tonnage carried by all modes of domestic freight transportation, including manufactured and retail goods. Trucks hauled 11.27 billion tons of freight in 2024.* Motor carriers collected $906 billion, or 76.9% of total revenue earned by all transport modes.

Both indices are dominated by contract freight, as opposed to traditional spot market freight. The tonnage index is calculated on surveys from its membership and has been doing so since the 1970s. This is a preliminary figure and subject to change in the final report issued around the 5th day of each month. The report includes month-to-month and year-over-year results, relevant economic comparisons, and key financial indicators.

*2024 estimates include forecasts

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE