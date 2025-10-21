SC Fuels acquires cardlock, fueling and lubricants assets from Downs Energy

SC Fuels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pilot Travel Centers LLC is acquiring the cardlock, fueling and lubricants assets from Downs Energy.

“Together, SC Fuels and Downs Energy bring nearly two centuries of exceptional service with a customer-first approach, and this acquisition increases our ability to provide responsive, reliable and localized fuel supply,” said Sherry Thomas, vice president, wholesale for Pilot Company. “As we welcome new team members and customers, we look forward to being Southern California’s single choice provider of fuel, lubricants and fleet card services.”

Expanding Footprint in Southern California

The acquisition further expands SC Fuels’ presence in Southern California to meet the region’s growing need for petroleum products and services, offering access to more than 50 cardlock fueling locations and an end-to-end fuel delivery network, according to a company press release.

The deal closed on Oct. 1.

“As part of this transition, Downs Energy team members who support the cardlock, fueling and lubricants business will join Pilot Company, creating new opportunities for customer growth and development while ensuring the same level of dedicated service,” the company said.