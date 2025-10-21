GLS Canada opens new Toronto hub

TORONTO, Ont. — GLS Canada is announcing the official opening of its new Toronto hub, now fully operational for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) services.

“This new hub is a game-changer for our network,” said Jim McKay, CEO of GLS North America, “It not only strengthens our LTL capabilities today but also sets the foundation for future innovation. With parcel operations joining this site in 2026, we’re positioning ourselves to meet growing customer demand with even greater speed, efficiency and service reliability.”

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, increasing freight handling capacity in the region by five times, according to a GLS media release.

Meeting a Growing Demand

“The new hub is designed to support the growing demand for LTL and will play a critical role in optimizing GLS Canada’s network efficiency and service reliability across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond,” GLS said. “With a modernized infrastructure and expanded dock capacity, the facility enables faster delivery times, improved freight flow and scalability for future growth.”

While the facility currently supports LTL operations, it has been designed with future integration in mind. In 2026, parcel operations will move into the hub following the implementation of a fully automated, state-of-the-art conveyor system. The opening of the LTL hub will create additional parcel processing capacity in existing Toronto facilities in time for the peak season. Parcel operations will fully transition to the new hub in 2026, further streamlining operations and enhancing service for both LTL and parcel customers. Throughout the transition, GLS will keep customers informed with regular updates via email and the GLS website.

“The new Toronto hub reflects GLS Canada’s ongoing investment in infrastructure, innovation and scalable, customer-focused solutions,” GLS said.