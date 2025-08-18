Meet the Trucker Trainer’s August fit driver of the month: Nicole Patterson is no stranger to staying fit and healthy

Professional truck driver Nicole Patterson is no stranger to staying fit, both at home and on the road.

Before earning her CDL in 2019 and hitting the open road, she worked as a personal trainer and fitness instructor — in addition to competing in bodybuilding competitions.

When Nicole set out on her career as a truck driver, she remained true to her personal fitness goals and lifestyle, even though she’s on the road for weeks at a time.

I first became Nicole’s fitness abilities a few years ago, when she competed in driver fitness contest I promoted. She took first place in two out of the three contest categories, walking away with thousands of dollars rewards in tires from Michelin and Alcoa wheels.

Nicole currently runs a local route.

“Staying fit and active is important to me. Because I am a local driver, I’m in and out of my truck sometimes what feels like 20 times a day,” she said. “Eating right and staying lean helps me do my job and keeps me from getting injured.”

Her workout consists of Pilates and yoga combined with strength and cardio training. Nicole’s routine is based on PiYo, a fitness program developed by Chalene Johnson. Nicole is no stranger to PiYo; in fact, she taught the program when she worked as a personal trainer. She works out six days a week, with each workout averaging about 30 minutes.

Rather than spending hours at the gym, she says, the key to her success is being consistent in her routine, along with good nutrition.

Nicole’s diet consists of lower glycemic meals. Because her job as a driver requires her to sit for hours at a time, she says, she eats three meals within an eight-hour period each day, fasting for the remaining 16 hours.

“I do my workout first thing in the morning and then head out the door for my 10- to 14-hour shift,” she said.

For breakfast, she eats a half-cup of eggs and oatmeal with ground flaxseed; sometimes she adds a freshly baked muffin. Nicole’s second meal of the day, eaten on the road, is a small green apple, paired with an ounce of unsalted mixed nuts for added protein.

“I have plenty of energy for the day,” she said. “Dinner is usually at home, and I prepare it from scratch. If I work late, there are usually plenty of leftovers (from previous home-cooked meals).”