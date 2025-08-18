Drivers first: CVTA joins forces with Mother Trucker Yoga to deliver wellness solutions for the road

The Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA), in partnership with Mother Trucker Yoga, is working to improve driver health through the new CDL Wellness Academy, a program that provides commercial drivers with the information and tools needed to maintain health on the road.

“CVTA’s focus on increasing safety and opportunity in the industry led us to consider way to support the health of drivers, and to do so in a way that will work for them in the real world through bite-size pieces of information that are actionable,” said Andrew Poliakoff, CVTA’s executive director. “We’ve also seen schools and carriers that are interested in making this a reality.”

Founded by nationally recognized wellness expert and best-selling author Hope Zvara, Mother Trucker Yoga is more than a fitness program — it’s a movement. Born from Hope’s personal journey overcoming physical and mental health struggles, her mission is simple: Help truckers feel better, move better, and live better with small, doable changes that stick.

Forget boring gyms and rigid routines. Mother Trucker Yoga brings wellness to the cab and the curb with quick three- to five-minute videos, filmed on location and designed for life behind the wheel. These driver-friendly exercises focus on mobility, energy, stress relief, and overall health — no equipment, no stress, no excuses.

“Hope’s energy and expertise were a great fit for a partnership, and we’re excited to see the program make a difference, especially as new drivers are beginning their careers,” Poliakoff said.

Now, through CVTA’s wellness portal, drivers can access a structured, self-paced course that kicks off with a personalized assessment and rolls through four practical modules:

Everyday Movement Essentials;

Fuel and Food for Better Health;

Four Exercises Every Driver Should Do Daily; and

Managing Stress and Sleep for Better Health.

This flexible, effective — and realistic — wellness program is designed to put America’s professional drivers in charge of their own health without disrupting schedules or sacrificing miles.

For more information and to find out how to implement the CDL Wellness Academy in your fleet or as part of training for a trucking school, visit cvta.org/wellness.

To discover additional information and tips for driver health and wellness, click here to check out Hope Zvara’s monthly column, “Mind Over Matter,” available only on The Trucker.